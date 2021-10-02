Two passengers dead after helicopter, plane collide mid-air in Arizona
Published
The two people killed were passengers in the helicopter, which crashed and caught fire after colliding with the plane, fire officials confirmed.
Published
The two people killed were passengers in the helicopter, which crashed and caught fire after colliding with the plane, fire officials confirmed.
The two people killed were passengers in the helicopter, which crashed and caught fire after colliding with the plane, fire..
Officials in Arizona say two people are dead after their helicopter crashed following a mid-air collision with a single-engine..