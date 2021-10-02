Taiwan condemns Chinese incursion of fighter jets into defence zone
On Saturday Taiwan reported the largest ever number of Chinese military jets to cross into its defence zone.Full Article
On Saturday Taiwan reported the largest ever number of Chinese military jets to cross into its defence zone.
According to Taiwan's Defense Ministry, a fleet of 24 Chinese aircraft, including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers,..