Spoilers! What that 'Venom 2' end-credits scene might mean for Tom Hardy's Marvel future
Published
It looks like Venom and Tom Hardy are headed for a larger superhero universe – although time will tell which one.
Published
It looks like Venom and Tom Hardy are headed for a larger superhero universe – although time will tell which one.
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! Venom 2 is now in theaters, and audiences are clamoring about the Marvel movie! The film, called Venom:..
“Look at all these weirdos,” exclaims alien symbiote and certified sex symbol Venom, while walking into a party during Venom:..