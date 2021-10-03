NSW reports 667 new local COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths
Published
NSW is just days away from reaching its 70 per cent double dose vaccination target as Greater Sydney marks 100 days of lockdown.Full Article
Published
NSW is just days away from reaching its 70 per cent double dose vaccination target as Greater Sydney marks 100 days of lockdown.Full Article
NSW is just days away from reaching its 70 per cent double dose vaccination target as Greater Sydney marks 100 days of lockdown.
The daily tally is the state's highest-ever daily case tally.