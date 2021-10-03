Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine is similar to drink-driving, as it endangers other people.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp says refusing COVID vaccine is like drink-driving as it endangers others
