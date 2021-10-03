College football Week 5 report card: Why Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gets an 'F'

College football Week 5 report card: Why Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gets an 'F'

USATODAY.com

Published

The college football report card is handing out an "F" to Lane Kiffin for Week 5 after Ole Miss was unable to back up his bold talk against Alabama.

Full Article