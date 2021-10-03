Thousands of Afghan refugees - including former interpreters who worked for British troops and children without their parents - are stuck in hotels and hostels in the UK with no date for when they will be moved to permanent homes following their evacuation from Afghanistan.Full Article
Thousands of Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels with no date for move to permanent homes
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders
TRANSCRIPT The Inside Story: Biden and the Borders (Episode 07, September 30, 2021) Show Open: Voice of PATSY WIDAKUSWARA, VOA..
VOA News