Powerball jackpot still at play with $670 million at stake in lottery
Published
A very lucky winner could earn an estimated $670 million from Monday's Powerball drawing after no tickets hit the jackpot on Saturday night.
Published
A very lucky winner could earn an estimated $670 million from Monday's Powerball drawing after no tickets hit the jackpot on Saturday night.
Florida lottery players have $635 million reasons to play the Powerball game. The jackpot stands at $635 million after nearly four..
Florida lottery players have $620 million reasons to play the Powerball game. The jackpot stands at $620 million after nearly..