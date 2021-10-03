West Ham United 1-2 Brentford: Bees stun Hammers with Wissa winner

Yoane Wissa scores an added-time winner as Brentford maintain their fine start to life in the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 London derby win at West Ham.

