Massive oil spill fouls beaches, wildlife along Southern California coast
A massive oil spill off of Southern California is fouling beaches and forced cancellation of an air show as officials raced to minimize damage.
Federal, state and local agencies are racing to determine the cause of the spill, which is at least 13 square miles in size.
A major oil spill off the coast of southern California has fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled to..