Japan: Fumio Kishida set to take office as prime minister
Published
Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has dissolved his cabinet, clearing the way for Fumio Kishida to take office.Full Article
Published
Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has dissolved his cabinet, clearing the way for Fumio Kishida to take office.Full Article
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as..
Watch VideoFormer Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to..