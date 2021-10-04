India: At least 8 people killed in farmers' protest
Two SUVs allegedly rammed into a group of protesters during a visit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.Full Article
Eight people have reportedly died during a farmers’ protest in Uttar Pradesh in northern India.
Thousands of farmers in India blocked highways and rail tracks on Monday to give renewed momentum to their months-long demand for..