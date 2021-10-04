Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence joins Amy Schumer at Rally for Abortion Justice: 'We out here'
A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and pal Amy Schumer were among the thousands attending the Women's March in Washington D.C. Saturday.
A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and pal Amy Schumer were spotted at the Washington D.C. "Rally for Abortion Justice".
Schumer shared a photo of the two at the Women's March on Saturday.
