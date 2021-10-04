Taiwan: China Sends More Fighter Jets into Its Air Defense Zone

China dispatched 52 more fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Monday, the island territory claimed as it scrambled its own air force for the fourth straight day to warn off the intruding aircraft. Self-governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own, has objected to Beijing’s overflights for more than a year. But since Friday, when China celebrated its national day, it has dramatically ramped up the number of flights, often in the southwestern part of Taiwanese air defense zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, as was the case Monday. Monday’s mission included 34 J-16 fighters and 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, Taiwan said. The U.S. has maintained a strong cultural, commercial and unofficial relationship with Taiwan after Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, and last year sent $5.1 billion in military aid to the Taipei government. The U.S. Defense Department has warned against the Chinese flights into the Taiwan air defense zone, saying Monday the military activities were "destabilizing and increase the risk of miscalculation." "Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," the Pentagon added. China has yet to comment on its latest military operations near Taiwan. It has previously said such flights were to protect its sovereignty and aimed against "collusion" between Taiwan and the United States, the island's most important international supporter and arms supplier. The island territory has described China’s activities as “grey zone” warfare, possibly aimed at wearing down Taiwanese forces and to test their abilities to respond. While claiming Taiwan as part of its territory, the Chinese Communist Party has never governed the democratic island of about 24 million people. But Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to rule out military force to capture Taiwan if necessary. Some information in this report comes from Reuters.