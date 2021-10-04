Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram hit by six-hour global outage
A global outage is affecting mobile phone apps and websites of platforms related to Facebook, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.Full Article
The forced pause on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp served as a reminder of the addictive habits people have with the social media..
Multiple social media sites restored after hours-long outage