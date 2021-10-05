Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls Urban Meyer's actions 'inexcusable': 'He must regain our trust and respect'
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expressed his displeasure with Urban Meyer but said he is "confident" the coach will deliver.
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expressed his displeasure with Urban Meyer but said he is "confident" the coach will deliver.
NFL coach Urban Meyer apologised to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called "just stupid".A video surfaced..