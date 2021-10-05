Live updates: Biden, lawmakers work to trim budget bill as GOP, Democrats remain at odds over debt ceiling
Negotiations on the debt ceiling and budget bill continued Tuesday as the threat of a government default loomed.
Watch VideoRepublican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to..
The events of the next four days on Capitol Hill will go a long way toward determining the ultimate success or failure of President..
The U.S. Senate failed Monday to pass measures to avert a partial government shutdown and prevent a federal default at the start of..