Biden Calls Curbing Filibuster to Raise Debt Limit ‘a Real Possibility’
Published
Senate Democrats discussed carving out an exception to the 60-vote requirement as they explore ways to overcome Republican opposition.Full Article
Published
Senate Democrats discussed carving out an exception to the 60-vote requirement as they explore ways to overcome Republican opposition.Full Article
It wasn't immediately clear if Manchin and Sinema would be swayed by the threat of economic catastrophe to abandon their attachment..
Watch VideoCongress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another, with the Senate poised to approve legislation that..
Watch VideoRepublican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to..