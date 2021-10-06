Red Sox chase Gerrit Cole early, beat Yankees in winner-take-all AL wild-card game
The Red Sox slugged two homers off Cole, who exited in the third, en route to a 6-2 win over the Yankees. They face the Rays in the Division Series.
Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 Tuesday night in..
In a stunning outcome, Gerrit Cole was hit hard by the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card game. Manager Aaron Bone pulled the ace in the..