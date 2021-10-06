Red Sox chase Gerrit Cole early, beat Yankees in winner-take-all AL wild-card game

Red Sox chase Gerrit Cole early, beat Yankees in winner-take-all AL wild-card game

USATODAY.com

Published

The Red Sox slugged two homers off Cole, who exited in the third, en route to a 6-2 win over the Yankees. They face the Rays in the Division Series.

Full Article