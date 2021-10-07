Facebook whistleblower fires up Congress: Is this Mark Zuckerberg's moment of reckoning?
After the explosive whistleblower testimony, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are on the hot seat. Expect more hearings and subpoenas from Congress.
Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be..
