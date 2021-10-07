Nazi trial: 100-year-old SS guard in court in Germany
Josef S is accused of complicity in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at Sachsenhausen near Berlin.Full Article
A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will become the oldest person yet to go on trial for alleged Nazi-era crimes in..