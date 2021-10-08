NFL: Russell Wilson injured as Los Angeles Rams win at Seattle Seahawks
Published
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson could miss the first game of his career after getting injured in a 26-17 defeat by Los Angeles Rams..Full Article
Published
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson could miss the first game of his career after getting injured in a 26-17 defeat by Los Angeles Rams..Full Article
Colin Cowherd says the Seattle Seahawks are a shell of their former selves, and Russell Wilson should not put up with it. This team..
Watch the best plays as Matthew Stafford and Darrell Henderson lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 26-17 win against the Seattle..