Google is tackling climate change denial across its advertising platforms and YouTube, with bans and new demonetisation policies from next month.Full Article
Google to ban ads and demonetise YouTube videos promoting climate change denial
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Google To Cut Off Ad Money for YouTube Videos That Deny Climate Change
Wibbitz Top Stories
Google To Cut Off Ad Money for YouTube Videos That Deny Climate Change.
Google To Cut Off Ad Money for YouTube Videos That..
Advertisement
More coverage
Google to keep climate denial ads away from other content
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Google will ban digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing next to the content of other..
-
Google to Ban Ads Appearing Next to Climate Denial Content
Newsmax
-
Google to ban ads appearing next to climate change denial content
Belfast Telegraph
-
Google to ban ads appearing next to climate denial content
SeattlePI.com
-
Businessinsider.co.za | Google, YouTube will cut off climate-change deniers from being able to monetise content, display ads
News24