Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated his intention to realise "reunification" with Taiwan, although his language was noticeably moderate after a week of tensions in the region.Full Article
China's President Xi Jinping vows 'reunification' with Taiwan amid rising tensions
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
China's Xi Vows 'Reunification' with Taiwan, but Holds Off Threatening Force
VOA News
Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Saturday to realize peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, though did not directly mention the..