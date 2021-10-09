Emma Raducanu: Briton loses first match since US Open win
Emma Raducanu loses her first match since her US Open triumph, losing to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets in the second round at Indian Wells.Full Article
Emma Raducanu was beaten in straight sets on her first outing since clinching the US Open last month, suffering defeat against..
Britain's Emma Raducanu loses on her return to court for the first time since her US Open triumph.