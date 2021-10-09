Daniel Craig gets a 007 sendoff like no other. How Sean Connery, Roger Moore said goodbye to Bond

Daniel Craig gets a 007 sendoff like no other. How Sean Connery, Roger Moore said goodbye to Bond

USATODAY.com

Published

Daniel Craig bids farewell to the Bond franchise with "No Time To Die." How Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and more Bonds made their exit.

Full Article