The business secretary has vowed to keep energy prices capped this winter despite soaring wholesale prices to shield millions of consumers from price hikes this Christmas.Full Article
Business secretary to keep energy price cap in place this winter
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Energy price cap 'will not be moved' and business sec 'convinced' UK won't suffer gas shortage
Sky News
The price cap on consumers' energy bills "will not be moved" this winter Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has told Sky News - and..
Advertisement
More coverage
Kwasi Kwarteng: Protecting vulnerable 'key' in energy crisis
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said the government is "very focused" on protecting vulnerable people from soaring gas prices..
ODN
Skoda Octavia vRS 2021 long-term review
Does the Octavia remain an excellent affordable family car in its new generation?
*Why we ran it: *To discover whether..
Autocar