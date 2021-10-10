Tyson Fury remains heavyweight champion with 11th-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder
Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder with an 11th-round TKO in a classic fight that included five knockdown third fight between the heavyweight boxers.
Lennox Lewis was so impressed by Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder he sought him out backstage to congratulate him. Fury..
Fury weathered the early storm and knocked Wilder down in the third round but the American responded in the fourth, sending the..