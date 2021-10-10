ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Prize money announced - Here's how many crores winners, runners-up will get
Published
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The overall prize money to be shared by the 16 teams is in excess of Rs 42.07 crore ($5.6 million).Full Article
Published
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The overall prize money to be shared by the 16 teams is in excess of Rs 42.07 crore ($5.6 million).Full Article
All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played..