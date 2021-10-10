Lebanon power supply back online after army steps in
Published
Power supplies in Lebanon have been restored after a blackout on Saturday caused by a fuel shortage. The army agreed to contribute fuel as an interim measure.Full Article
Published
Power supplies in Lebanon have been restored after a blackout on Saturday caused by a fuel shortage. The army agreed to contribute fuel as an interim measure.Full Article
Lebanon has no centrally generated electricity after fuel shortages forced its two largest power stations to shut down, a..