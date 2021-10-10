NFL London: Atlanta Falcons hold on for 27-20 win over New York Jets
The Atlanta Falcons hold on for a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets as the NFL makes a jubilant return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Full Article
The Chelsea star was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch the Jets lose their AFC East clash
Atlanta Falcons host the New York Jets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium