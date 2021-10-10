Nurse Dies After She Is Knocked to Ground in Times Square
Published
Maria Ambrocio, 58, who worked through the pandemic in a New Jersey hospital, was knocked down by a man who was fleeing after snatching a cellphone, the police said.Full Article
Published
Maria Ambrocio, 58, who worked through the pandemic in a New Jersey hospital, was knocked down by a man who was fleeing after snatching a cellphone, the police said.Full Article
MANHATTAN --- A New Jersey nurse died Saturday after she was knocked to the ground by an alleged mugger in Times Square, officials..