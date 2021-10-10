Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'

USATODAY.com

Timothée Chalamet revealed the first look of himself as a young Willie Wonka from "Wonka" on Instagram Sunday. "Suspense is terrible," he wrote.

