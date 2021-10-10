Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'
Published
Timothée Chalamet revealed the first look of himself as a young Willie Wonka from "Wonka" on Instagram Sunday. "Suspense is terrible," he wrote.
Published
Timothée Chalamet revealed the first look of himself as a young Willie Wonka from "Wonka" on Instagram Sunday. "Suspense is terrible," he wrote.
Timothee Chalamet is teasing Wonka! The 25-year-old star shared a first look in character from the highly anticipated 2023 film on..