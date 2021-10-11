A massive solar flare is due to hit Earth today, authorities are warning - potentially disrupting power grids and bringing the Northern Lights as far south as New York.Full Article
Geomagnetic storm warning as solar flare expected to directly hit Earth today
Geomagnetic storm WARNING: Solar flare may directly hit Earth today, can disrupt power grids
A massive solar flare was observed from the side of the sun that directly faces Earth on October 9 and is due to hit Earth today.
