Iraq has detained a top leader of the Islamic State group and a longtime al Qaeda operative, the country's prime minister has announced.Full Article
Top Islamic State group leader detained in Iraq, country's prime minister says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Iraq Says It Has Arrested Top Leader in Islamic State Group
VOA News
Iraq said on Monday it has detained a top leader of the Islamic State group and a longtime al-Qaida operative in a cross-border..
Advertisement
More coverage
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s..
SeattlePI.com
Banisadr, Iran's First President After 1979 Revolution, Dies
Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran's first president after the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for..
VOA News