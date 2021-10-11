Chris Packham 'not intimidated' by fire attack on home
Wildlife expert Chris Packham says a suspected arson attack at his home will not stop him campaigning.
"All I can say is whoever you are - you burned down the wrong gates"
BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has vowed to continue his advocacy for wildlife, despite an arson attack outside his home.
