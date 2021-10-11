Geomagnetic storm WARNING: Solar flare may directly hit Earth today, can disrupt power grids
Published
A massive solar flare was observed from the side of the sun that directly faces Earth on October 9 and is due to hit Earth today.Full Article
Published
A massive solar flare was observed from the side of the sun that directly faces Earth on October 9 and is due to hit Earth today.Full Article
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — In 1859 a massive solar storm hit the Earth, turning the night sky into an eerily beautiful version of..