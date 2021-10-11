A 34-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton, but denied his murder.Full Article
Man admits manslaughter of millionaire hotel owner Sir Richard Sutton - but denies murder
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man, 34, admits manslaughter of millionaire Sir Richard Sutton who owned land in Lincolnshire
Sleaford Target
Sir Richard Sutton owned a string of top hotels as well as the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire
Man, 34, admits to manslaughter of hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
Belfast Telegraph