Is the stock market open on Columbus Day 2021?
U.S. stock markets are open on Monday despite it being Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Bond markets, however, are closed.
On Columbus Day- or Indigenous Peoples' Day - the post office and most banks are closed, while the stock market and most retailers..
