Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans all vaccine mandates in state
Published
The latest edict by the Republican governor applies to all entities, including private businesses.Full Article
Published
The latest edict by the Republican governor applies to all entities, including private businesses.Full Article
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, responding to what he called 'bullying' by the Biden administration, has barred all Covid-19..
Monday's executive order prohibits any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers...