Sarah Everard murder: Emma B says Wayne Couzens exposed himself to her
The DJ says that when she reported the matter to police, officers laughed about what had happened.Full Article
A radio DJ says she is "so very sure" she was flashed by Wayne Couzens 13 years before he went on to murder Sarah Everard - but..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists women should have confidence in the police although acknowledges more needs to be done to..