Biden attends wedding for nephew Cuffe Owens, ex 'Real Housewives' star Meghan O'Toole King
Joe and Jill Biden were in attendance for the wedding of his nephew, Cuffe Owens, and "Real Housewives" alum Meghan O'Toole King.
The president and the first lady attended the ceremony at Owens' parents' home in Pennsylvania
Former 'RHOC' cast member Meghan King Edmonds will reportedly wed President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens on Monday.