UK reports 38,520 new COVID cases and 181 more deaths, daily figures show
The UK has recorded 38,520 new COVID-19 cases and 181 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.Full Article
The total number of coronavirus-linked deaths in NI since the start of the pandemic is 2,599.
The World Health Organization is recommending that people with weakened immune systems be given a booster shot of the COVID-19..