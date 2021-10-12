South Sudan in Focus

Upper Nile State government has set November 1 as the deadline to evict all illegal occupants of more than 100 government and private houses in the Upper Nile State capital Malakal; A member of South Sudan's "People’s Coalition for Civil Action" is accusing the Zain telecommunications network of illegally tapping people’s communications and duplicating SIM cards for South Sudan security agents to monitor WhatsApp communications of potential anti-government protesters; Hundreds of people fleeing floods in South Sudan’s Unity State are asking Lakes State authorities to provide them with land to resettle permanently