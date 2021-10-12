Gabby Petito was strangled to death, a US coroner has announced, following a post-mortem examination of her body.Full Article
Gabby Petito was strangled to death, coroner reveals
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Coroner says Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation
23ABC News | Bakersfield
The coroner who conducted the autopsy on the remains of Gabby Petito said Tuesday that he had determined her cause of death to be a..
Autopsy shows Gabby Petito died of homicide by strangulation
KSTU - Scripps
CNN analyst's 'striking' takeaway from coroner's announcement
Bleacher Report AOL
Advertisement
More coverage
Gabby Petito Died from Strangulation, Medical Examiner Says
People
The 22-year-old woman's death was ruled a homicide last month following an autopsy by the Teton County Coroner's Office, but..
Coroner confirms Gabby Petito death as a homicide
Bleacher Report AOL