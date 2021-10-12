Crowd trouble during England v Hungary qualifier at Wembley
Published
Fans appeared to fight in the Hungary section during their World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley.Full Article
Published
Fans appeared to fight in the Hungary section during their World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley.Full Article
Football's governing body FIFA has condemned the fan disturbances at Wembley Stadium during England's World Cup qualifier against..
There was crowd trouble in the opening stages of the World Cup qualifier against Hungary.