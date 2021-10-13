US to re-open Mexico Canada borders for fully vaccinated travellers
Published
From November, land and ferry crossings will be allowed for non-essential travel like family visits.Full Article
Published
From November, land and ferry crossings will be allowed for non-essential travel like family visits.Full Article
The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month..
The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced land borders will reopen to nonessential travel in November.