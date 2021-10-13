FDA advisory committee to consider boosters for Moderna, J&J COVID vaccines
People who received Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines have been in limbo about booster shots. A key FDA committee will recommend if they are necessary.
Watch VideoU.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and..
The FDA Advisory Committee endorsed boosters of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups on Thursday.