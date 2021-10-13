Making Superman bisexual is 'bandwagoning not brave' - actor Dean Cain
Published
Actor Dean Cain, who played the superhero on TV, says the move would have been brave 20 years ago.Full Article
Published
Actor Dean Cain, who played the superhero on TV, says the move would have been brave 20 years ago.Full Article
The former Superman actor criticized the DC Comics storyline about Clark Kent's son, who is now Superman of Earth.
Superman actor Dean Cain has accused comic book writers of “bandwagoning” after it was announced the Man of Steel was coming..
Former Superman actor Dean Cain shared his thoughts on the recent revelation that the new Superman in DC Comics will be revealed to..