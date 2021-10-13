South Korea's Squid Game is Netflix's biggest original show debut
Published
Hit South Korean show Squid Game has officially become Netflix's biggest original series launch, the streaming service said on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Hit South Korean show Squid Game has officially become Netflix's biggest original series launch, the streaming service said on Wednesday.Full Article
Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including "Squid Game," the..
The hit South Korean show "Squid Game" has officially become Netflix's biggest original series launch, and it’s even taking the..